The Paris prosecutor's office has said that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and 23 other members of her party should stand trial over alleged misuse of EU funds, escalating a seven-year-old probe.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened the investigation in December 2016, saying it aimed to ascertain whether the then National Front had used money destined for EU parliamentary assistants to pay staff who were working for the party.

EU lawmakers are allocated funds to cover expenses, including their assistants, but are not meant to use them for party expenses.

The prosecutor's office said some 49 assistants' situation had been examined over a period of time spanning three EU parliament terms of office, from 2004 to 2016.

Irreconcilable

It was prompted by a report from parliament, which had noticed some assistants were holding high-ranking positions within Le Pen's party - now known as the Rassemblement national (RN) - which seemed irreconcilable with their full-time parliamentary job.