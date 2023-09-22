WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU begins payments to Tunisia under deal to curb illegal migration
European Commission says the first tranche of $135 million will be disbursed soon under a "strategic partnership" deal with Tunisia signed in July.
EU begins payments to Tunisia under deal to curb illegal migration
Tunisian opposition figures and rights activists have criticised the deal. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 22, 2023

The European Commission said it would disburse $135 million (127 million euros) in aid to Tunisia as part of its deal with the country aimed at fighting illegal immigration from Africa to Europe.

The Commission said on Friday that $64 million would be made available in budget support to Tunisia, while a package worth around $71 million aimed at strengthening Tunisia's capacities to combat human traffickers and tighten border controls would be disbursed in the coming days.

Tunisia and the EU in July signed a "strategic partnership" deal to fight illegal migration in return for financial support during a sharp increase in boats leaving the North African nation for Europe.

In a statement, the Commission said the latest financial package would help refit search and rescue vessels, vehicles and other equipment for the Tunisian coast guard and navy.

It would also help with the protection of asylum seekers in Tunisia in cooperation with the UN and returns of migrants to their countries of origin, the statement said.

"The provision of new vessels, thermal cameras and other operational assistance, coupled with the necessary training, are also foreseen," the Commission added.

RelatedEU, Tunisia sign 'strategic' deal to curb irregular migration, boost economy
RECOMMENDED

Model for agreements with other countries

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in July that the pact with Tunisia could serve as a model for agreements with other countries, as the EU struggles to stem unauthorised flows of irregular refugees across the Mediterranean.

But some EU lawmakers, Tunisian opposition figures and rights activists have criticised the deal, arguing it will not curb migration but will bolster the government of President Kais Saied, whom they accuse of autocratic rule.

Saied seized wide-ranging powers in 2021, shutting down parliament before passing a new constitution that gives him near-total authority.

He has said his actions were legal, and necessary to save Tunisia from chaos and rampant corruption.

RelatedEU-Tunisia migrant deal under fire over possible human rights abuse
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal