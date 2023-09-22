US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife have been indicted on bribery charges following a federal investigation into their relationships with a trio of New Jersey businessmen.

Federal prosecutors with the South District of New York are expected to formally announce the charges during a news conference at 11 pm local time (1500 GMT).

"A press event will be held today at 11:00 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, US Senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen," the office said on X.

Menendez has previously denied wrongdoing. The indictment is the second since the senior senator from New Jersey assumed office.

A previous trial on accepting favours from a Florida doctor ended in a hung jury, and prosecutors opted not to retry him.

Accepting gifts