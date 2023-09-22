WORLD
US Senator Menendez indicted on bribery charges after long-running probe
US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, are charged with bribery offences linked to their relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.
Menendez wields the powerful chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 22, 2023

US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife have been indicted on bribery charges following a federal investigation into their relationships with a trio of New Jersey businessmen.

Federal prosecutors with the South District of New York are expected to formally announce the charges during a news conference at 11 pm local time (1500 GMT).

"A press event will be held today at 11:00 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, US Senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen," the office said on X.

Menendez has previously denied wrongdoing. The indictment is the second since the senior senator from New Jersey assumed office.

A previous trial on accepting favours from a Florida doctor ended in a hung jury, and prosecutors opted not to retry him.

Accepting gifts

The latest indictment charges Menendez and his wife with illegally accepting gifts from New Jersey real estate tycoon Fred Daibes.

It also charges halal meat certification businessman Wael Hana, and New Jersey businessman Jose Uribe, according to the New York Times newspaper.

Daibes pleaded guilty last year to one criminal count following a federal investigation on bank fraud charges.

Daibes' sentencing had been delayed three times in the past year by US District Court Judge Susan Wigenton, leading to speculation that he could have decided to cooperate in the investigation against Menendez.

Menendez wields the powerful chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
