Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, discussing a range of issues, including bilateral relations and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The closed-door meeting occurred on Friday at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting involved an exchange of views on "concrete and constructive steps" that can be taken in the near future to enhance the relations between the two countries.

Additionally, the discussion encompassed topics such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sweden's NATO membership, and the recent developments in Karabakh.

The meeting lasted for 35 minutes.