New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called on Senator Bob Menendez, who represents the US state in the chamber, to resign following his indictment on bribery charges.

"The allegations in the indictment against Senator Menendez and four other defendants are deeply disturbing. These are serious charges that implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system," Murphy said in a statement on Friday.

"Alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state," Murphy said.

"Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation."

Menendez was charged with secretly aiding the government of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash, as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.

He relinquished his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but said he would not resign from Congress, though New Jersey's governor, a fellow Democrat, said he should.

Related US Senator Menendez indicted on bribery charges after long-running probe

Menendez charges

The indictment, the second in eight years against the powerful 69-year-old New Jersey Democrat, alleges an illegal commingling of Menendez’s professional obligations as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to advance US priorities and his private interest in cultivating relationships with wealthy businessmen.

It also includes charges against his wife and three New Jersey businessmen who authorities say showered the couple with money, gold and a luxury car in exchange for official favours.

Menendez is separately accused of trying to derail the criminal case against one of the businessmen by pushing to install Philip R. Sellinger as US attorney for New Jersey because Menendez believed he could influence Sellinger.

Prosecutors say he also tried to use his position of power to try to meddle in a separate criminal investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's office.

Authorities found more than $100,000 worth of gold bars in Menendez's home, and more than $480,000 in cash — much of it hidden in closets, clothing, and a safe, prosecutors say.

Photos included in the indictment show cash that was stuffed in envelopes found in jackets bearing Menendez's name.