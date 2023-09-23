Karabakh separatist militants were expected to lay down their arms on the second day under an agreement reached with the Azerbaijan government following its anti-terror operation.

Moscow confirmed that the militants had surrendered the first weapons on Friday and the process is expected to continue through the weekend, with the help of Russian peacekeepers.

Karabakh, a strategically located region of Azerbaijan bordering Armenia and Iran, has long been a source of tension between Baku and Yerevan. Since 1994, Armenian separatists have been occupying Karabakh, despite its international recognition as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, a war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which supplies weapons and other aid to the separatists.

With the help of Turkish-made drones, Baku emerged victorious in the 44-day conflict, which is known as the Second Karabakh War. More than 6,000 people, including civilians from both sides, were killed.

Since then, an uneasy peace has prevailed in Karabakh, where Russia has deployed around 2,000 peacekeepers to maintain the status quo.

Karabakh separatists have said they are in Russian-mediated talks with Baku to organise the withdrawal process and the return of civilians displaced by the fighting.

Pashinyan under pressure