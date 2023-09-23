The White House has directed federal agencies to get ready for a shutdown after House Republicans left town for the weekend with no viable plan to keep the government funded and avert politically and economically costly disruption of federal services.

A federal shutdown after September 30 seems all but certain unless Speaker Kevin McCarthy can persuade his rebellious hard-right flank of Republicans to allow Congress to approve a temporary funding measure to prevent closures as talks continue.

Instead, he's launched a much more ambitious plan to try to start passing multiple funding bills once the House returns Tuesday, with just five days to resolve the standoff.

"We got members working, and hopefully we’ll be able to move forward on Tuesday to pass these bills," McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol.

McCarthy signalled his preference for avoiding a closure, but a hard-right flank of his House majority has effectively seized control.

"I still believe if you shut down, you’re in a weaker position," he said.

The standoff with House Republicans over government funding puts at risk a range of activities — including pay for the military and law enforcement personnel, food safety and food aid programs, air travel and passport processing — and could wreak havoc with the US economy.

Blame game

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that if federal workers go unpaid, it would be Republicans' fault.

"Our message is: This doesn't have to happen," she said.

"They can do their job and keep these vital programmes continuing, keeping the government open."

With the October 1 start of a new fiscal year and no funding in place, the Biden administration's Office of Management and Budget began to advise federal agencies to review and update their shutdown plans, according to an OMB official.

The start of this process suggests that federal employees could be informed next week if they’re to be furloughed.

President Joe Biden has been quick to blame the likely shutdown on House Republicans, who are intent on spending cuts beyond those laid out in a June deal that also suspended the legal cap on the government borrowing’s authority until early 2025.

"They’re back at it again, breaking their commitment, threatening more cuts and threatening to shut down government again," Biden said during a recent speech in suburban Maryland.

McCarthy faces immense pressure for severe spending cuts from a handful of hard-right conservatives in his caucus, essentially halting his ability to lead the chamber.

Many on the right flank are aligned with Donald Trump — the Republican front-runner to challenge Biden in the 2024 election.

They opposed the budget deal the speaker reached with Biden earlier this year and are trying to dismantle it.