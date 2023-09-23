Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that his country wants peace with all neighbours, including India, but Kashmir remains "key to peace" with New Delhi.

In his address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, Kakar said on Friday Pakistan desires peaceful and productive relations with all neighbours.

“The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest issues on the agenda of the Security Council (and) India has evaded implementation of the Security Council's resolutions, which call for the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir to be decided by its people through UN-supervised plebiscite," he said.

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Recalling the Indian government’s unilateral actions in August 2019, he said New Delhi deployed 900,000 troops in the "illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir" to impose a solution on Kashmiris.

"To this end, India has imposed extended lockdowns and curfews, jailed all genuine Kashmiri leaders, violently suppressed peaceful protests, and resorted to extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters," he said.

He added that Indian authorities even did not allow a team from the UN High Commission for Human Rights to visit Kashmir.

He urged the UN Security Council to implement its resolution on Kashmir.