At least 60 internally displaced people have died from starvation in the central Congo province of Kwilu, the Provincial Humanitarian Commission has said.

UN Radio in the Congo says more than 4,600 displaced people from Kwamouth territory in Mai-Ndombe province are now living without food and other assistance in Bandundu territory in neighbouring Kwilu province.

The senior advisor from the Kwilu Humanitarian Actions, Frederic Nkumpum, said on Friday the deaths were recorded since the group’s arrival in Bandundu territory at the end of August.

“Overall, there are 33 children who died and there are 27 adults. For adults, we have 17 women and 10 men. There is the problem of living conditions which arises because these people are not assisted, there is no intervention concerning their food,” he said.