The European Union has no intention to decouple from China but needs to protect itself when its openness is abused, the bloc's Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said, as both sides look to cool rising tensions over geopolitics and trade.

The bloc posted record bilateral trade with China last year, but it is "very unbalanced", Dombrovskis said on Saturday in a speech at the annual Bund Summit conference in Shanghai, citing a trade deficit of almost 400 billion euros ($426.09 billion).

Dombrovskis, who is also the bloc's trade commissioner, is on a four-day visit to China seeking more balanced economic ties with the EU.

He arrived just over a week after the European Commission said it would investigate whether to impose punitive tariffs to protect European producers from cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports it says are benefiting from state subsidies.

"Creating an open market among its members was one of the EU's founding principles. We are also committed to free and fair global trade. And ‘fair’ is the key word here," he said.

Citing the bloc's trade deficit as an example, he added "the EU also needs to protect itself in situations when its openness is abused."

"This means minimising our strategic dependencies for a select number of strategic products," but the EU's economic strategy was focused on de-risking, not decoupling, he said.

"The EU has no intention of decoupling from China."

Relations have become tense due to Beijing's ties with Moscow after Russian forces swept into Ukraine, and the EU's push to rely less on the world's second-largest economy.

The trip is designed to renew dialogue with China after the Covid-19 pandemic with both sides looking to cool tensions over issues ranging from foreign investment, trade and geopolitics as well as Western criticism of Beijing's closer ties with Moscow following Russia's military operation against Ukraine.