Solo concert violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has said that he takes immense pride in representing Türkiye and Azerbaijan globally.

Born in the Turkish capital Ankara in 1997 to an Albanian father and Azerbaijani mother, Ganiyev completed his primary and secondary education in Türkiye.

The violinist, whose mother was a pianist and father a cellist, started learning violin at the age of five. At the age of eight, Ganiyev gave his first concert with the orchestra under the leadership of his late grandfather Server Ganiyev, concertmaster of the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra and People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

He completed his undergraduate education in Spain and continues his master's degree in Hannover, Germany.

Ganiyev has achieved different honours in international competitions and recently came in second in the final round of the Karol Szymanowski International Music Competition in Poland with his interpretation of Szymanowski's 1st Violin Concerto accompanied by the orchestra.

Ganiyev will receive his award at the gala concert to be conducted by Marin Alsop in Poland on Sept. 23.

Speaking to Anadolu about the competition, Ganiyev said that such competitions are important in terms of increasing the recognition of artists and being evaluated by prominent names in the juries.