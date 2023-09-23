WORLD
2 MIN READ
China 'reassures' Malaysia over South China Sea dispute
Malaysian PM Anwar said his Chinese counterpart Li, Beijing to continue negotiating and avoid actions that would escalate tensions in the region.
China 'reassures' Malaysia over South China Sea dispute
Anwar said Malaysia remained concerned over escalating tensions as China sought to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
September 23, 2023

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said China had given an assurance that it would continue to negotiate with Southeast Asian countries over disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea, and avoid actions that risked escalation.

Speaking to CNN in an interview broadcast on Saturday, Anwar said Chinese Premier Li Qiang gave him the assurance after Beijing released a map with a "10-dash line" last month that appeared to expand its claims in the disputed waters.

Anwar said Li was "clear and categorical" in saying that China would continue to negotiate and not "exercise any action that would explode or cause dissension with our colleagues, our friends in the region."

"That was very reassuring," Anwar told CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour.

Anwar said Malaysia remained concerned over escalating tensions as China sought to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, adding that both parties needed to avoid "unnecessary provocations" that could affect the region.

RelatedASEAN begins first-ever joint military drills amid South China Sea tensions
RECOMMENDED

Growing tension

China’s “ten-dash line,” which it uses to demarcate its claim to most of the South China Sea, has brought it into tense standoffs with rival claimants Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines, with Chinese fishing boats and military vessels becoming more aggressive in the disputed waters.

The line also overlaps with a section of Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone extending from the Natuna Islands.

The Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam rejected China's map, describing it as baseless.

Malaysia also filed a related diplomatic protest.

RelatedWill latest South China Sea row sink proposed ASEAN-China Code of Conduct?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Russia hails 'constructive' Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine, warns challenges persist
Multiple deaths reported as historic winter storm batters US, grounds flights and cuts power