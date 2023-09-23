WORLD
France arrests, charges former Rwandan official over 1994 genocide: source
Pierre Kayondo, former prefect of the Kibuye region and ex-MP, faces complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity charges.
French investigators have been investigating Kayondo since 2021 after a victims' association's complain / Photo: AFP Archive. / AFP
September 23, 2023

France has arrested and charged a former top Rwandan regional official over the country's 1994 genocide, a source close to the case said.

Pierre Kayondo, who was prefect of the Kibuye region and also a former MP, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity, the source, who asked not to be named, said on Saturday, adding he had then been remanded in custody.

Kayondo had been targeted by an investigation in France since 2021 after a complaint was filed against him by a victims' association.

He was believed to have been living in the northern port city of Le Havre.

Bilateral relations

France has been one of the top destinations for fugitives fleeing justice over the massacres in which around 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days.

RelatedLong-awaited genocide trial of Rwanda elderly suspect opens at UN court
RECOMMENDED

Rwanda, under President Paul Kagame, has on occasion accused Paris of not doing enough to bring them to justice and also not being willing to extradite suspects.

A previous report prepared by the Rwandan government concluded that the French government bore a "significant" responsibility for "enabling a foreseeable genocide."

But relations between both countries have warmed considerably since a historians' report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron and released in 2021 recognised France's "overwhelming" responsibilities in failing to halt the massacres.

In their complaint, the Collective of Civil Parties of Rwanda (CPCR) accused Kayondo of taking part in the organisation of massacres and helping to set up armed groups.

CPCR co-founder Alain Gauthier expressed satisfaction that the "complaint was followed by the opening of an investigation and that justice took an interest in Mr Kayondo. It's good."

RelatedRwandan Tutsi genocide fugitive abandons bail, seeks asylum in South Africa
SOURCE:AFP
