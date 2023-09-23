Türkiye's national women's volleyball team has won against host Japan, starting strong and eventually clinching the victory 3-1 in the sixth match of the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers.

With this win, the "Sultans of the Net" have secured their place in the 2024 Paris Olympics after maintaining a flawless 6-0 record in Group B.

The match began with Japan taking an early lead, establishing a 10-5 lead in the initial phase.

The home team extended their lead to 20-13 as the set progressed. However, the Turkish national team, powered by the efforts of Hande Baladin and Eda Erdem Dundar, managed to narrow the gap to just 2 points (24-22). Yet, Japan ultimately won the first set 25-22.

The Turkish team had a better start in the second set, with the initial phase seeing a 5-5 tie. However, Japan later seized control of the score by 5 points (20-15).

In the final minutes of the set, the Turkish team put up a strong fight and, thanks to Ilkin Aydin's contributions, took a 23-22 lead. Türkiye won the set 25-22, tying the score 1-1. This set marked Japan's first loss in the qualifiers.

Both teams showed strong competition in the early stages of the third set. However, Türkiye's national team took a 9-7 lead over Japan, prompting them to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Turkish team continued to perform well, extending their lead to 8 points, with Vargas contributing significantly (8-14).

Afterwards, with their effective play, Japan caught up (21-21).