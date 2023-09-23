TRT's documentary "Off The Grid," featuring the episode "Ukraine Wartime Diaries," has advanced to the finals of the 44th International Emmy Awards in the "News and Current Affairs" category, depicting the experiences of civilians after the Russia-Ukraine war.

TRT World, representing Türkiye in the finals, is up against competitors from England, Brazil, and Israel.

The episode, shot in Ukraine and prepared by Mouhssine Ennaimi and Alexandre Pauliat, with cinematography by Hakan Hocaoglu, effectively showcases the devastating impact of the war.

Edited by Fatih Kibar, with designs by Mahmut Sami Cavus, the news-documentary examines the transformation in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following the withdrawal of the Russian army.

Director General of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, expressed his gratitude, emphasising TRT's mission to make a significant global impact through foreign language broadcasts.

Stating that the news-documentary nomination aligns with their commitment to shedding light on overlooked global issues, he proudly recognised the international acknowledgement of their success and extended heartfelt congratulations to all colleagues who played a role in it.

"We closely follow developments both in distant geographies and neighbouring regions," he said.

TRT's Deputy General Director Responsible for International Broadcasts, Omer Faruk Tanriverdi, stated, "Our nomination for the Emmy is proof of the level TRT World has reached in international broadcasting."

Bora Bayraktar, TRT World Channel Coordinator, said that the nomination recognises "TRT's achievements in journalism and television by some of the most prominent figures in the field."