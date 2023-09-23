Azerbaijan has promised to the world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that it would ensure equal treatment for ethnic Armenians from Karabakh, which Baku swiftly retook after decades of separatist control on Tuesday.

"I wish to reiterate that Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate ethnic Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as equal citizens," Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a speech to the General Assembly.

Work is under way to restore electricity supplies by September 24, ethnic Armenian leaders said in a statement which also referred to "political consultations" about the future of the region.

Meeting needs

The Azerbaijani government on Saturday sent fuel to meet the needs of the Armenian residents in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, according to the country’s presidential administration.

Fuel-loaded vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijan State Oil Company moved to the region from the Aghdam-Khankandi direction.