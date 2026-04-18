Australia and Japan on Saturday signed contracts to launch a landmark A$10 billion ($7 billion) warship deal, marking Tokyo’s most significant military export since lifting its long-standing defence export ban in 2014.

Defence Ministers Richard Marles and Shinjiro Koizumi signed a memorandum in Melbourne reaffirming both governments’ commitment to delivering the fleet of advanced frigates.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will build three upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates for the Royal Australian Navy in Japan starting from 2029, with eight more to be constructed later in Australia.

The ships are designed for anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and surface combat operations, and are expected to play a key role in protecting Australia’s northern approaches and vital maritime trade routes across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.