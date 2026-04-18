ASIA PACIFIC
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Australia, Japan seal $7B warship deal in major defence shift
Landmark frigate agreement deepens military ties, boosts Japan’s defense exports, and strengthens regional efforts to counter China’s growing naval reach.
Australia, Japan seal $7B warship deal in major defence shift
(FILE IMAGE: Australia’s Richard Marles and Japan’s Shinjiro Koizumi shake hands during a joint press conference in Tokyo on April 8, 2026. / AP
3 hours ago

Australia and Japan on Saturday signed contracts to launch a landmark A$10 billion ($7 billion) warship deal, marking Tokyo’s most significant military export since lifting its long-standing defence export ban in 2014.

Defence Ministers Richard Marles and Shinjiro Koizumi signed a memorandum in Melbourne reaffirming both governments’ commitment to delivering the fleet of advanced frigates.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will build three upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates for the Royal Australian Navy in Japan starting from 2029, with eight more to be constructed later in Australia.

The ships are designed for anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and surface combat operations, and are expected to play a key role in protecting Australia’s northern approaches and vital maritime trade routes across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

RelatedTRT World - Defence chiefs of Japan, Australia agree to boost security ties
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Chinese effects 

The deal reflects Japan’s broader shift away from its postwar pacifist posture as it seeks stronger security partnerships beyond its alliance with the United States, particularly in response to China’s expanding military footprint in the region.

Australia will eventually transition production to the Henderson shipyard near Perth in Western Australia, making the project both a strategic and industrial investment.

The agreement signals a major step in Indo-Pacific defence cooperation as regional powers strengthen military coordination amid rising security tensions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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