Türkiye’s auto exports to US surpass $1B annually as tariff threat risesTürkiye remains among Washington’s top 10 car suppliers despite fluctuating figures and rising protectionist rhetoric. Experts say Ankara’s flexible production and strategic location could turn looming tariffs into a competitive edge.
The US ranked 9th among Türkiye's top 10 automotive export markets in 2024, a year in which the sector reached a record $37.2 billion in exports. In the first two months of 2025, the US dropped one place to 10th. / TRT World
March 31, 2025

As US President Donald Trump prepares to announce reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he calls "Liberation Day," attention is turning to the potential impact on global trade.

Trump's tariff plans remain a major source of global uncertainty, with fears that countermeasures from other countries could deepen trade tensions.

His announcement that the US would impose 25% tariffs on car imports has brought renewed attention to Türkiye's automotive exports to the American market.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), the US remains a key destination for Türkiye's automotive sector.

The US ranked 9th among Türkiye's top 10 automotive export markets in 2024, a year in which the sector reached a record $37.2 billion in exports. In the first two months of 2025, the US dropped one place to 10th.

Although figures have fluctuated, Türkiye's auto exports to the US have averaged $1.1 billion annually over the past six years.

In 2024, exports to the US totalled $1.2 billion. That figure was $1 billion in 2023, $1.4 billion in 2022, $1.2 billion in 2021 and $951 million in 2020.

In January and February this year, exports to the US reached $198 million, up around 4% from the same period in 2023. The sector's total exports for the period stood at $6 billion, with the US accounting for a 3.3% share.

"Türkiye's Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) Chairman Baran Celik said the US is the world's second-largest motor vehicle manufacturer, with 11 million units, and one of the top automotive production hubs. Reminding that the US domestic market is also substantial, at 14 million units annually, Celik said: "This also points to a vibrant aftermarket in the country. The US is the world's largest automotive importer." He noted that the US imported $391 billion in automotive products in 2024.

"Our automotive exports to the US have exceeded $1 billion for the last 4 years and the US is among the top 10 countries with the highest exports in the automotive industry. Our supply industry exports to the US exceeded $1 billion in 2024. Therefore, our exports are mostly parts and components," he said.

Celik said while not all the details are clear, it is expected that the US will impose a 25% tariff on both vehicles and parts.

"Therefore, our main industry companies will be negatively affected in the first place. Although our exports are mainly in the supply industry, we export significant amounts of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to the US from time to time. Therefore, additional customs duties will in any case create a cost-increasing negative situation. For now, there is no clear date for the customs duties to be imposed on imports of components and parts," he noted.

Celik said the Trump administration has pursued a strict trade policy not only with China but also with allies such as Mexico and Canada.

He added that Japanese and South Korean manufacturers would also be impacted by the US administration's protectionist policies. "As a result, trade wars and protectionist policies pose a great risk to global trade in the coming period," he said.

Balanced approach in foreign policy

Celik said the process brings both risks and opportunities for Türkiye, which remains a key production and export base for the automotive sector.

He said Türkiye is likely to be affected by global trade disruptions but noted: "However, our country's strategic position and flexible production capabilities offer the potential to turn these challenges into advantages.

“Our country has a balanced approach to foreign policy and economic relations. Maintaining strong trade relations with Europe as well as with Asia and the Americas in the coming period will help Turkey maintain its strategic importance."

