As US President Donald Trump prepares to announce reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he calls "Liberation Day," attention is turning to the potential impact on global trade.

Trump's tariff plans remain a major source of global uncertainty, with fears that countermeasures from other countries could deepen trade tensions.

His announcement that the US would impose 25% tariffs on car imports has brought renewed attention to Türkiye's automotive exports to the American market.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), the US remains a key destination for Türkiye's automotive sector.

The US ranked 9th among Türkiye's top 10 automotive export markets in 2024, a year in which the sector reached a record $37.2 billion in exports. In the first two months of 2025, the US dropped one place to 10th.

Although figures have fluctuated, Türkiye's auto exports to the US have averaged $1.1 billion annually over the past six years.

In 2024, exports to the US totalled $1.2 billion. That figure was $1 billion in 2023, $1.4 billion in 2022, $1.2 billion in 2021 and $951 million in 2020.

In January and February this year, exports to the US reached $198 million, up around 4% from the same period in 2023. The sector's total exports for the period stood at $6 billion, with the US accounting for a 3.3% share.

"Türkiye's Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) Chairman Baran Celik said the US is the world's second-largest motor vehicle manufacturer, with 11 million units, and one of the top automotive production hubs. Reminding that the US domestic market is also substantial, at 14 million units annually, Celik said: "This also points to a vibrant aftermarket in the country. The US is the world's largest automotive importer." He noted that the US imported $391 billion in automotive products in 2024.