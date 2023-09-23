Thousands of anti-Brexit protesters on Saturday gathered in the British capital to call for rejoining the European Union.

Organised by the National Rejoin March (NRM) on Saturday near Hyde Park, thousands of people marched toward Parliament Square and demanded "we want our star back."

The protesters were carrying EU flags and wearing hats and t-shirts which also featured the EU flag. They were also carrying banners that called on the government to resign.

Protesters also brandished placards reading "The road to rejoin the EU starts here", and "rejoin, rejoice".

Several motorists also beeped their horns in support of the march.

Mike Galsworthy, the head of the European Movement UK who also attended the march, said that Brexit is a betrayal of the working class and lower-middle-class workers in fishing, farming etc.