Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has underscored the significance of Azerbaijan's recent operation in Karabakh for regional stability and the imperative for Armenia to seize the opportunity for peace and prosperity.

"The last operation by Azerbaijan was a significant opportunity for stability in the South Caucasus," he said during a press conference on Saturday following the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit in New York.

"This window of opportunity should be utilised better by Armenia as well," Fidan stated, reiterating that Türkiye will continue taking steps for peace, stability and prosperity in its near geography.

Stating that Azerbaijan demonstrated its commitment to preserving its territorial integrity and safeguarding its citizens by conducting operations in Karabakh, the Turkish minister said Türkiye consistently voiced its "unwavering support for Azerbaijan's just cause" during meetings at the United Nations throughout the week.

"In his address to the General Assembly, our President reaffirmed that Karabakh rightfully belongs to Azerbaijan," he added.

Turkish-American relations

Fidan described his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as "candid and constructive."

Saying that Turkish-American relations encompass various agenda items, spanning geostrategic, economic, and security-related matters, Fidan highlighted that comprehensive discussions covering the Russia-Ukraine war and the Black Sea grain deal have been held during his meeting with his US counterpart.

"It's no secret that we have some disagreements with the United States on certain issues. We address these within the framework of a serious alliance relationship and on the basis of mutual respect. Of course, we also discussed regional issues such as Sweden's NATO accession process, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and Karabakh,” Fidan said.

"In the past, Russia and Ukraine treated the deal as separate from the ongoing conflict," Fidan stated regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative. "However, they have now intertwined it with the war, making everything harder."

"Nonetheless, we will continue taking the necessary steps," he added.

On their discussions with Secretary of State Blinken encompassing the developments in Karabakh, Fidan said, "We believe that some of our arguments have been quite persuasive."

"Some of our Western allies must give Armenia the right suggestions. Otherwise, the wrong suggestions and support bring more tears and chaos, nothing else," he added.

Türkiye's mediation efforts