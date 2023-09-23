Western powers through their support for Ukraine are "de facto" fighting against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, as Kiev claimed fresh advances on the ground.

"You can call it anything you want, but they are fighting with us, they are straight-up fighting with us," Lavrov told journalists at the United Nations on Saturday.

"We call it a hybrid war, but that doesn't change things."

Westerners are "de facto fighting against us, using the hands and bodies of Ukrainians," Lavrov said, pointing to the billions of dollars in Western military equipment provided to Kiev since Russia attacked last year.

The US was "effectively engaged in hostilities with us, using the Ukrainians as fodder."

He also indicated the US and British intelligence support the presence of Western military advisors.

Earlier in his speech at the UN General Assembly, Lavrov denounced the United States and the West as self-interested defenders of a fading international power structure, but he didn't discuss his country's war in Ukraine.

"The US and its subordinate Western collective are continuing to fuel conflicts which artificially divide humanity into hostile blocks and hamper the achievement of overall aims. They’re doing everything they can to prevent the formation of a genuine multipolar world order," he said.

"They are trying to force the world to play according to their own self-centered rules," he said.

Ukraine reports war progress in south

Officials in Kiev reported breaking through Russian defence lines in the south.

And its army said that senior Russian navy commanders had been among dozens killed or wounded in a missile attack on Moscow's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea.

Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the Ukrainian general leading the counteroffensive around the Zaporizhzhia area in the south, told US media that the advance was still underway. "On the left flank [near the village of Verbove], we have a breakthrough, and we continue to advance further," he told CNN in an interview released on Friday.

Progress had been "not as fast as it was expected – not like in the movies about the Second World War," he added.