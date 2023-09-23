The Israeli army has launched a drone strike on besieged Gaza after angry protests in which three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire, sources on both sides said.

The early evening strike on Saturday is one of a series that has come amid near-daily protests near the fence by Palestinians after Israel closed the Erez crossing from besieged Gaza.

A Palestinian security source told the AFP news agency that an "Israeli aircraft had targeted a Hamas surveillance site east of Gaza City", without mentioning any casualties.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian demonstrators faced off against Israeli soldiers stationed along the buffer zone, an AFP journalist reported.

Three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza residents say the demonstrations are to protest issues including the mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and Jewish visits to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

'Collective punishment'

Thousands of Palestinian workers from besieged Gaza have been prevented from entering Israel by the closure of the Erez crossing, which an Israeli NGO, Gisha, condemned as "collective punishment".

Israel has issued work permits to some 18,500 Gaza residents, COGAT, the Israeli Defence Ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, said on Tuesday.

Since September 13, six Palestinians have been killed and nearly 100 wounded during violence at the fence, according to figures from the Health Ministry in Gaza.