After weeks of travel on dangerous roads and rugged trails, hundreds of Venezuelan refugees have experienced a bittersweet moment when they reached Eagle Pass, Texas, on the US border with Mexico, only to encounter a thicket of barbed wire and armed soldiers.

"Are we safe?" asked Karlen Ramirez on Saturday, who was in tears after crossing the Rio Grande, the natural border separating the two countries, and struggling through the barbed wire barriers.

Eagle Pass, a town of almost 30,000, has for decades been one of the border points most heavily used by arriving refugees searching for opportunity or escaping from hunger, violence or political turmoil in their home countries.

Next to a golf course that extends under a bridge between the two countries, the US authorities have placed new rolls of barbed wire, the latest challenging obstacle for refugees pursuing the American "dream."

"I was frightened when I saw this," said Luis Duran, 37, one of roughly 500 refugees, nearly all of them Venezuelans, to arrive on Saturday.

"I thought they were going to mistreat us."

He alternately cried and nervously smiled after managing to wriggle through a gap in the fencing.

"They robbed us in other countries; they mistreated us," said Duran, who was limping after leaping from the roof of a train that had carried him, his brothers and nieces across a stretch of Mexico.

"Over there," he said, pointing to the river, "some armed men tried to take my niece."

In tears again, he hugged a seven-year-old girl, who fixed an empty gaze on the horizon.

'No comparison'

With 2.2 million refugees intercepted at its southern border — 1.8 million of them at relatively remote places like this crossing — the United States will end its fiscal year on September 30 in record territory.

The numbers convey a sense of the enormous challenge the US government faces in dealing with immigration.

The dramatic increase in migrants has pushed the city of El Paso to "a breaking point," with more than 2,000 people per day seeking asylum, exceeding shelter capacity and straining resources, its mayor said on Saturday.

"The city of El Paso only has so many resources and we have come to ... a breaking point right now," Mayor Oscar Leeser said at a news conference.

Lesser said El Paso plans to open a new shelter, and on Saturday chartered five buses to take migrants to New York, Chicago and Denver.