First gold medal of Asian Games goes to China
Asian Games hosts China claimed first gold of the continental sporting showpiece when Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping won lightweight women's doubles sculls title in the rowing.
Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping celebrate their victory in the women's light-weight double sculls final event of rowing. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 24, 2023

China have won the first gold medal of the Asian Games, when Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping dominated the women's lightweight double sculls rowing final.

The Chinese pair finished in 7min 6.78sec on Sunday, with Uzbekistan's Luizakhon Islamova and Malika Tagmativa taking silver, almost 10 seconds behind.

Indonesia's Chelsea Corputty and Rahma Mutiara Putri won the bronze at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre.

Medals are up for grabs in nine sports on day one of the 19th Asian Games, with hosts China expected to top the table.

Swimming will see seven finals later on Sunday, while shooting, wushu, gymnastics, fencing, judo, taekwondo and modern pentathlon will all crown gold medallists.

12,000 competitors, 40 sports

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the Games on Saturday night in a colourful ceremony, launching a two-week sporting extravaganza that boasts more athletes than the Olympics.

After being delayed by a year because of China's now-abandoned zero-Covid policy, more than 12,000 competitors from 45 nations and territories will battle it out in 40 sports.

Although the Games officially opened on Saturday, sports such as football, cricket, volleyball and table tennis had already begun preliminary rounds.

The Games will be staged at 54 venues — 14 of them newly constructed – mostly in Hangzhou but also extending to cities as far afield as Wenzhou, 300 kilometres south.

SOURCE:AFP
