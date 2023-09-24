CULTURE
French court sentences rapper MHD to 12 years in prison for youth's murder
Mohamed Sylla was charged with homicide in January 2019 and imprisoned following the murder of Loic K, who was rammed by a black Mercedes and then beaten up and stabbed by around a dozen people
The pioneer of afro-trap — a mix of hip-hop and African traditions — MHD rose to fame after becoming a viral sensation in 2015. / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2023

French rapper MHD has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2018 murder of a young man in Paris who was rammed with a car before being set upon by a mob and stabbed.

As Saturday's verdict was handed down, several women in the public gallery burst into tears. MHD hugged one of them, maintaining his composure.

Five of his fellow defendants were also jailed over the killing, receiving jail terms of between 10 and 18 years, over what prosecutors said was a fight between rival gangs. Three other men were acquitted.

Those convicted — who all pleaded not guilty — have 10 days to appeal.

During his final statement to the court before it retired to render the verdict after three weeks of proceedings, he had again proclaimed his innocence.

"From the beginning, I have maintained my innocen ce in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence," he told the packed court.

The prosecutor had asked for an 18-year prison sentence for the rapper, acquittals for two of the accused, and jail sentences of 13-20 years for the others.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Mohamed Sylla, was charged with homicide in January 2019 and imprisoned. He was released after a year and a half in custody as investigations continued, and released a new album.

'Judicial truth' emerges

On the night of July 5, 2018, 23-year-old Loic K was rammed by a black Mercedes and then beaten up and stabbed by around a dozen people in a gritty part of the capital's 10th arrondissement.

Although the rapper denied having been at the scene, a local resident filmed the incident from his window, and the Mercedes was quickly identi fied as belonging to MHD.

Other witnesses identified him by his haircut or a sweatshirt by Puma — for which he was a brand ambassador — according to investigative reports seen by AFP news agency.

The car was found abandoned and burned out in a car park a day after the killing.

"A judicial truth emerged despite the law of silence," said Juliette Chapelle, lawyer for the victim's family.

The killing happened in the Cite des Chaufourniers, a low-income estate in the area that the former pizza delivery driver continued to frequent despite his fame.

