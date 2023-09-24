Sunday, September 24, 2023

Russian airstrikes killed two people and wounded three others in southern Ukraine's Kherson province, the region's governor has reported.

According to Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian forces struck the city of Beryslav, destroying an unspecified number of private houses. A woman was killed and three people were wounded, including a police officer, he said.

Another airstrike also killed a 67-year-old man in the village of Lvove, Prokudin said without specifying the type of weapons used in the attack.

The communities hit both are located in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson region, where the Dnieper River that bisects the province has marked a battle line since Russian troops withdrew across it in November 2022.

0446 GMT — Second Ukraine wheat shipment reaches Türkiye: tracking sites

A second shipment of Ukrainian wheat has reached Türkiye via the Black Sea, according to maritime traffic monitoring sites, despite Russian withdrawal from a deal securing grain exports.

The Palau-flagged bulk carrier Aroyat — laden with 17,600 tonnes of wheat — left the port city of Chornomorsk on Friday bound for Egypt.

Ukraine is testing a new sea route that avoids using international waters and follows those controlled by NATO members Bulgaria and Romania, following Russia's withdrawal from a Türkiye- and UN-brokered grain export deal.

According to the websites Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, the Aroyat was at the southern exit of the Istanbul Strait at 0300 GMT on Sunday.