Hundreds of Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Yom Kippur holiday.

In a brief statement on Sunday, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department said 317 settlers raided the site under police protection.

Israeli police installed security barriers in Jerusalem's Old City and prevented Palestinians from reaching the mosque, witnesses said.

Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. It is traditionally observed with a day-long fast and special services at synagogues.

Israeli Jewish holiday season started on September 15 with observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday.

They will also mark the Sukkot holiday at the end of September and the Simhat Torah holiday on October. 6.