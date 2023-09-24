WORLD
2 MIN READ
Train crash in eastern Pakistan injures at least 30
The majority of the injured passengers received treatment at the train station, while those with severe injuries were transported to the hospital.
Train crash in eastern Pakistan injures at least 30
Such accidents are common in Pakistan where railways suffer from decades-old signal systems and tracks. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
September 24, 2023

A passenger train collided with another already parked and carrying goods in eastern Pakistan, injuring at least 30 passengers, five of them seriously, officials said.

Railway authorities suspended the driver of the Lahore-bound passenger train, his assistant and two of the ground staff for negligence as an investigation has been opened, said top railways official Shahid Aziz on Sunday.

Aziz said the incident happened in Shaikhupura district near Qila Sattar Shah station early morning as the passenger train which left Mianwali for Lahore was directed to the track where the goods train was already parked.

He said most of the injured were treated at the train station, but those with serious injuries were moved to hospital and the tracks were quickly cleared.

RECOMMENDED

Such accidents are common in Pakistan where railways suffer from decades-old signal systems and tracks.

Rescue efforts are ongoing at the accident site with a large number of ambulances and search and rescue teams dispatched.

RelatedSeveral killed in fire on Karachi Express train in southern Pakistan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Russia hails 'constructive' Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine, warns challenges persist
Multiple deaths reported as historic winter storm batters US, grounds flights and cuts power