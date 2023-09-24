WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel seeks to drag Mideast region into violence: Palestine
Israel is waging "a continuous war against the Palestinian people and their capabilities,” PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.
Israel seeks to drag Mideast region into violence: Palestine
Israel is waging "a continuous war against the Palestinian people and their capabilities,” PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
September 24, 2023

The Palestinian Authority (PA) accused Israel of seeking to drag the Middle East region into violence, shortly after the death of two Palestinians by Israeli army fire.

Two people were killed when Israeli forces raided the Nour Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem city in the occupied West Bank early Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

Also, hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Yom Kippur holiday, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“The occupation is striving to drag the region into violence and escalation through its continued aggression, as well as through calls by Jewish extremists to storm Al Aqsa Mosque,” PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

Rawhi Fattouh, head of the Palestinian National Council, the highest decision-making body of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), condemned the killing of two Palestinians by Israeli forces as a "heinous crime."

"This criminal policy will lead to explode the situation and fuel tension and instability," Fattouh added in a statement.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

Escalating tensions

Palestinian group Hamas, which rules the Gaza, called on the Arab and Islamic world to act to halt what it called a “religious war” against the Al Aqsa Mosque.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 35 Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, the highest Israeli toll since 2005.

RelatedNo Middle East peace without two-state solution, Palestine's Abbas warns UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Russia hails 'constructive' Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine, warns challenges persist
Multiple deaths reported as historic winter storm batters US, grounds flights and cuts power