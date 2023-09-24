The Palestinian Authority (PA) accused Israel of seeking to drag the Middle East region into violence, shortly after the death of two Palestinians by Israeli army fire.

Two people were killed when Israeli forces raided the Nour Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem city in the occupied West Bank early Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

Also, hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Yom Kippur holiday, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“The occupation is striving to drag the region into violence and escalation through its continued aggression, as well as through calls by Jewish extremists to storm Al Aqsa Mosque,” PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

Rawhi Fattouh, head of the Palestinian National Council, the highest decision-making body of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), condemned the killing of two Palestinians by Israeli forces as a "heinous crime."

"This criminal policy will lead to explode the situation and fuel tension and instability," Fattouh added in a statement.