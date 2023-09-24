Armenian armed forces personnel, who were disarmed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region will be allowed to return to Armenia, according to the Azerbaijan Interior Ministry.

The ministry said that in accordance with the agreement reached on Wednesday, the disarmed and demobilised Armenian armed forces personnel will be able to move from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to Armenia via the Lachin-Khankendi and Kalbajar-Basarkechar routes.

It said that the crossing will be made by buses and private vehicles.

On Tuesday, two people were killed when a truck belonging to an Azerbaijani government institution hit a mine on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in the Jabrayil region.

Four police officers who responded to the scene were also killed when their vehicle struck another mine.

Later, Azerbaijan said it launched "counter-terrorism" measures in Karabakh to uphold provisions outlined in a trilateral peace agreement with Russia and Armenia to end the 2020 conflict.