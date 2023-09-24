Mesmerising whirls and melodies: 20th Mystic Music Festival begins in Konya
September 24, 2023

The 20th International Konya Mystic Music Festival has unfolded as part of Türkiye's renowned Culture Route Festival.

The festival, a week-long celebration, commenced on Saturday with a grand inauguration.

Amidst the festival's splendid activities, a captivating "Vuslat Walk," which translates to "the ultimate union walk," commenced at Konya's Alaaddin Boulevard and wended its way to the enchanting Mevlana Square, captivating not only the enthusiastic citizens but also accompanied by the mesmerising whirling dervishes.

Konya's central square bore witness the performance of whirling dervishes, known as "Sema Ayin-i Serif," which was graced by the participation of a staggering 250 whirling dervishes.

Their melodic tunes resonated with the audience's spirits, weaving together the rich tapestry of Turkish Tasavvuf Music and Folklore.

In the heart of the square, an ethereal performance unfolded under the artistic guidance of the renowned Sufi musician Ahmet Ozhan, led by the Halvet-i Cerrahi Devran Turkish Sufi Music and Folklore Research and Preservation Foundation.

Konya's Kilicarslan Square became the backdrop for yet another mesmerising performance, this time by the Kirsehir Haci Bektas Semah Ensemble, their enchanting melodies filling the air with an undeniable aura of mystique.

In the heart of Türkiye's central province, Konya, rests the tomb of the renowned Sufi scholar and poet Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi, whose profound influence on Islamic poetry and mysticism continues to resonate.

Although Rumi was born in Balkh, now in Afghanistan, he found his spiritual home in Konya, where he spent his final years before passing on December 17, 1273.

After his departure, his son, Sultan Veled, established the Mevlevi order, a distinguished branch of Sufism, solidifying Rumi's enduring legacy.

Each year, followers and admirers from around the world flock to this historical city to partake in a weeklong series of commemorations honouring the passing of this 13th-century luminary.

Recognising the profound cultural significance of the whirling dervishes' ritual, UNESCO named it a masterpiece in the "oral and intangible heritage of humanity" in 2005.

The enchanting journey of the 20th International Konya Mystic Music Festival continues until September 30, promising more remarkable experiences awaiting attendees.

