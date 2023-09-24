WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger bans French aircraft from its airspace: aviation authority
The ruling military of Niger says its airspace will remain shut for "all military, operational, and other special flights," unless prior authorisation is obtained.
Niger bans French aircraft from its airspace: aviation authority
Niger's airspace is "open to all national and international commercial flights except for French aircraft or aircraft chartered by France including those of the airline Air France," ASECNA said in the statement / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Emir Isci
September 24, 2023

Niger's military government has banned "French aircraft" from flying over the country's airspace, according to the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) website.

Niger's airspace is "open to all national and international commercial flights except for French aircraft or aircraft chartered by France including those of the airline Air France," it said in the statement dated late Saturday.

The air space would remain closed for "all military, operational and other special flights", unless receiving prior authorisation, the message said.

Air France told AFP news agency simply that it was "not flying over Niger airspace".

Niger reopened its airspace on September 4 for commercial flights after having been closed for nearly a month.

RECOMMENDED

The West African nation then announced on August 6 that it was closing its airspace due to the "threat of intervention from neighbouring countries", as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military action to restore the elected President Mohamed Bazoum who had been overthrown in a coup on July 26.

France has repeatedly supported the West African bloc, and relations between Paris and Niamey have been at an all-time low since the coup.

RelatedNiger junta angry with UN chief over General Assembly 'obstruction'
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Russia hails 'constructive' Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine, warns challenges persist