The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the killing of two Palestinians.

“The OIC strongly condemns today's raid by Israeli occupation forces, which resulted in the martyrdom of two Palestinian youths and damage to the infrastructure of the Nur Shams Refugee Camp, along with the crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territories,” an OIC statement said on Sunday.

The statement said that Israel increased its attacks on the besieged Gaza, adding that Israeli attacks constitute “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Repeated violations