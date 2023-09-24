WORLD
2 MIN READ
OIC condemns Israeli deadly attacks on Palestinians
OIC statement says that Israel has increased its attacks on Gaza amid blockade, labeling them as 'war crimes and crimes against humanity.
OIC condemns Israeli deadly attacks on Palestinians
Mourners react during the funeral of two Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli raid, in Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 24, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 24, 2023

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the killing of two Palestinians.

“The OIC strongly condemns today's raid by Israeli occupation forces, which resulted in the martyrdom of two Palestinian youths and damage to the infrastructure of the Nur Shams Refugee Camp, along with the crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territories,” an OIC statement said on Sunday.

The statement said that Israel increased its attacks on the besieged Gaza, adding that Israeli attacks constitute “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Repeated violations

RECOMMENDED

It also called on the international community to put pressure on Israel in order to put an end to its crimes and repeated violations.

Earlier, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a raid on the Nur Shams Refugee Camp in the Tulkarm city of the occupied West Bank, and damaged the camp's streets, infrastructure and Palestinians' vehicles with bulldozers.

The occupied West Bank has been experiencing heightened tension for months due to Israeli military incursions and attacks by Jewish settlers, leading to serious confrontations.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Russia hails 'constructive' Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine, warns challenges persist