Niger's military rulers have welcomed the announcement that France will pull its troops out of the country by the end of the year as "a new step towards sovereignty".

The statement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday that Paris would soon withdraw its ambassador from Niger, followed by its military contingent in the coming months.

"This Sunday, we celebrate a new step towards the sovereignty of Niger," said a statement from the country's military rulers, who seized power in late July by overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

"The French troops and the ambassador of France will leave Nigerien soil by the end of the year."