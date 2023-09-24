WORLD
Niger's rulers welcome news of French troops withdrawal
"This marks a historic moment that reflects the resolve and determination of the Nigerien people," Niger's army stated.
Earlier, Niger's military rulers had banned "French aircraft" from flying over the country's airspace.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 24, 2023

Niger's military rulers have welcomed the announcement that France will pull its troops out of the country by the end of the year as "a new step towards sovereignty".

The statement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday that Paris would soon withdraw its ambassador from Niger, followed by its military contingent in the coming months.

"This Sunday, we celebrate a new step towards the sovereignty of Niger," said a statement from the country's military rulers, who seized power in late July by overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

"The French troops and the ambassador of France will leave Nigerien soil by the end of the year."

French aircraft banned

The statement, read out on national television, added: "This is a historic moment, which speaks to the determination and will of the Nigerien people."

Earlier Sunday, before Macron's announcement, the body regulating aviation safety in Africa (ASECNA), announced that Niger's military rulers had banned "French aircraft" from flying over the country's airspace.

