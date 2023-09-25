WORLD
At least 70 Al Shabab terrorists killed in military operation in Somalia
Operation comes day after truck bomb explosion kills more than 18 people, including 10 security personnel.
An airstrike in the Al Shabab-controlled town of Elbur targeting a meeting house killed top Al Shabab leaders, according to the Somali Defense Ministry. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 25, 2023

At least 70 Al Shabab terrorists were killed in a military operation conducted by the Somali National Army backed by local militias in north-central Mudug province.

The joint force raided on Sunday Al Shabab terrorist hideouts and gathering places in the town of Aad.

Ringleaders of the terrorist group were among those were killed in the operation, according to Somali Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Al Adala, who spoke to local media.

The Somali Defense Ministry, which also confirmed the operation, said “recent military actions in Mudug and Galgaduud have dealt significant blows to Khawarij and their militias.”

Top Al Shabab leaders killed

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabab.

The operation comes a day after a truck bombing at an army checkpoint in the central town of Beledweyne killed more than 18 people, including 10 security personnel, and wounded more than 40 others.

On Saturday, an airstrike in the Al Shabab-controlled town of Elbur targeting a meeting house killed top Al Shabab leaders, according to the Somali Defense Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
