The second round of trilateral negotiations surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) concluded, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing talks, which hold immense significance for Egypt and Sudan.

The talks, which began on September 23 in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, brought together representatives from Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to address the contentious issues surrounding the GERD project.

Ambassador Seleshi Bekele, the leader of the Ethiopian negotiating team, said Sunday that during the negotiations, the parties engaged in a fruitful exchange of constructive ideas aimed at bridging the differences that have persisted among them on various outstanding issues.

"The two-day tripartite negotiations on the Renaissance Dam have been completed this evening. We have exchanged constructive ideas on various outstanding issues with a view to bridge the differences among the parties. Ethiopia reitera tes its commitment to continue negotiating in good faith," Seleshi said in a statement.

In a statement released by its Ministry of Irrigation, Egypt said the latest round of discussions concerning the dam concluded without making any significant progress.

Related Egypt: Ethiopia filling Nile mega-dam 'illegal'

Opposing any compromise solutions

Ethiopia, the statement noted, remained steadfast in its opposition to compromise solutions or internationally agreed-upon technical arrangements that could address its specific interests related to the GERD without encroaching upon the rights and interests of the downstream nations.