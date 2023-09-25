Libya has said that the lack of a unified crisis management system in the country has disrupted international aid efforts related to its flood disaster.

The head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohamed al Menfi, said on X that international support for those affected by the flood disaster that struck the eastern part of the country requ ires gaining the trust of the disaster victims and the need for a specialised and unified Libyan institution.

"The authorities elected according to a permanent constitution are the ones who have control over the frozen Libyan funds," he added.

Al Menfi had previously met with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of the National Unity Government and other officials in the capital Tripoli last week.

