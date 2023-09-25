The speaker of Canada's House of Commons has apologised for praising a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi unit during World War II.

Two days earlier, Speaker Anthony Rota had recognised 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" before the Canadian Parliament.

Hunka served in World War II as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, a Jewish human rights group that demanded an apology.

In a statement on Sunday, Rota took responsibility for what was characterised as an oversight, calling the initiative "entirely my own".

The recognition came following a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who thanked Canada for its assistance in his country's war against Russia.

Following Zelenskyy's remarks, Rota acknowledged Hunka, who was seated in the gallery, praising him for fighting for Ukrainian independence against the Russians. Hunka received two standing ovations from those gathered.

Related After criticism White House says Trump condemns neo-Nazi and KKK violence

"At a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, it is incredibly disturbing to see Canada's Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others," the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre said in a statement while demanding an apology earlier Sunday.

"An explanation must be provided as to how this individual entered the hallowed halls of the Canadian Parliament and received recognition from the Speaker of the House and a standing ovation," the group added.