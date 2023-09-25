Striking writers whose industrial action has paralysed Hollywood said they had reached an "exceptional" deal with studios that could see them go back to work.

The apparent breakthrough on Sunday will raise hopes that striking actors can also reach terms with studios to end a months-long impasse that has seen film and TV production largely halted, costing the California economy billions of dollars.

"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 (minimum basic agreement), which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language," said a letter the Writers Guild of America sent to members.

"We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

The letter, which AFP news agency has seen, gave no details. It said language was being ironed out and that the final say on whether to accept what was on offer rested with the membership.

"To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorised to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing," it said.

A terse joint statement from the WGA and the AMPTPT, the umbrella group representing studios and streamers confirmed an agreement.

Related Small businesses suffer as Hollywood strike enters 100th day

Actors strike