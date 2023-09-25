Thai police have swooped down on the home of one of the kingdom's most high-profile officers as part of a series of raids targeting an illegal online gambling network dubbed 'Betflix'.

On Monday, a sprawling investigation across six provinces saw SWAT teams raid some 30 locations — including Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn's central Bangkok house.

Surachate, well known in Thailand for his regular appearances in the media giving updates on investigations, denied any involvement in the alleged gambling ring.

"I'm not worried at all, because I'm not involved in this and I can answer any question," he told reporters outside his home while the raid was underway.

Police Major General Trairong Phiwpan said the raids stemmed from a probe into a gambling website called "Betflix" and 12 subsidiary sites.

Investigators have issued 23 arrest warrants, he said, including eight for police officers — though Surachate said he was not among them.

Officers conducting the raid said they were unaware whose house it was.

Related Police in Thailand seize 1.1 tonnes of crystal meth drug in under a week

'Cat with nine lives'