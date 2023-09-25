Scores of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on the occasion of the Yom Kippur holiday, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Guarded by the Israeli police, the settlers entered the complex in groups via its western gate of al Maghariba on Monday, witnesses told Anadolu.

The Israeli police also detained a Palestinian individual in the mosque’s courtyard during the incursion.

Israeli settler groups have called on supporters to converge on the Al Aqsa complex to mark the Yom Kippur holiday, which began on Sunday and lasts until Monday evening.

On Sunday, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department said more than 650 settlers stormed Al Aqsa.