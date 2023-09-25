Kosovo observed a day of mourning for a police officer killed by Serb gunmen who then barricaded themselves in an Orthodox monastery in an attack that left three assailants dead.

Flags were at half mast on all public buildings in the capital Pristina to mourn Afrim Bunjaku on Monday.

In the north, where most of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb live in four municipalities around Mitrovica, police were patrolling in search of the armed assailants after they left the monastery.

About 30 gunmen dressed in combat uniforms were involved in the attack, but it is not clear who they are or who is supporting them.

Pristina accuses Belgrade of backing the “terrorists,” an accusation Serbia denies, saying they are Serbs from Kosovo protesting the government there.

On Sunday the masked gunmen opened fire on a police patrol at about 0100 GMT in Banjska, a village located 55 kilometres north of Pristina, killing Bunjaku and injuring another officer.

Belgrade denies involvement

They then used an armoured vehicle to break down the gates to the monastery in the village, where they remained in a stand-off with Kosovo police until evening.