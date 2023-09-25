China has sentenced a well-respected Uighur Muslim academic to life in prison on charges of "endangering state security", a US-based rights group has said.

Rights advocates have accused China of launching a mass internment campaign targeting Uighurs, along with abuses such as forced sterilisation and cultural repression, termed "genocide" by some government bodies, including the US State Department.

China denies such accusations.

In a statement, the Dui Hua Foundation said Rahile Dawut, 57, lost her appeal against her original conviction in December 2018.

"This is believed to be the first time that a reliable source in the Chinese government has confirmed the sentence of life imprisonment," it added in last week's statement.

China's state council, or cabinet, did not immediately respond to a facsimile message requesting comment.

Related US designates China's policy on Muslim Uighurs as genocide

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of 99.9 percent and acquittals are rare in the opaque judicial system.

Prior to her detention, Dawut had been a professor at Xinjiang University College of Humanities, as well as a leading cultural anthropologist and ethnographer of Uighur folklore.

She had been detained since December 2017 in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur ethnic minority, which it denies.