Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev has lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's address at the UN General Assembly for its principled adherence to international law and fairness in safeguarding Baku's interests.

Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, asserting that the imposition of any other status for the region would never be accepted.

"We have supported the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia from the beginning. However, we see that Armenia has not fully seized this historic opportunity," Erdogan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave on Monday upon the invitation of his counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Related Azerbaijan displays arms surrendered by Armenia-backed Karabakh militants

Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties are 'exceptional', Turkish President Erdogan says, pledging Ankara to continue efforts to strengthen cooperation in every field with Baku

It is a matter of pride for Türkiye that Azerbaijan's anti-terror activities in Karabakh completed successfully and with utmost respect for civilians, the President Erdogan adds.

Last week, Azerbaijan launched "counter-terrorism measures" in Karabakh to uphold provisions outlined in a November 2020 trilateral peace agreement it signed with Russia and Armenia following 44 days of clashes with Yerevan.

With Azerbaijan's latest victory, new windows of opportunity have opened for comprehensive normalisation in region, Turkish President Erdogan says.

Related Azerbaijan commits to equal treatment for ethnic Armenians in Karabakh

"Azerbaijan, Türkiye ‘want peace, stability in region, not war," says Azerbaijani President Aliyev.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan has ensured that the humanitarian aid is delivered to Armenian people living there," he added.