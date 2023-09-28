This year marks the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop in Bronx, New York City.

Ever since, hip-hop has undergone various changes and transitions, from being a voice for poor and racialised Americans – rapping over beats about the injustices they routinely face – to one of the world’s most commercially successful musical genres.

Speaking with TRT World recently, Canadian hip-hop scholar, historian, and educator Francesca D'Amico-Cuthbert illuminates what often (and unfortunately) is overlooked about hip-hop, namely its educational value and potential. To do so she draws from both her personal and professional experience, illustrating how hip-hop can be employed as a teaching style or “pedagogy” that introduces students to unique lived experience or histories, left outside mainstream discussion, as well as how they can be engaged with to ultimately create a world that is more fair and just.

We hear a lot today about “hip-hop pedagogy” becoming part of curricula at different levels of education, from grade school to university. And instructors seem to be employing it in a wide range of ways that defy it being reduced to one single definition. How do you view or understand hip-hop pedagogy?

FRANCESCA D'AMICO-CUTHBERT:I think hip-hop pedagogy is often understood as exploring creative aspects of hip-hop in a classroom context. For example, taking a rap song and distilling it down to, you know, the literary components and teaching it within the context of the English class – looking at it as poetry, validating that it is a form of poetry. That’s certainly a part of hip-hop pedagogy and I think that tends to be the most common way that it's approached from a pedagogical perspective. But for me hip-hop pedagogy is applying hip-hop to thinking critically about culture, as a way of being in the world – sociologically, philosophically, historically. It’s also about interrogating what happens in the classroom itself, from what is taught to how teachers engage with students to the possibility of approaching education as a liberatory practice. That might include questioning the nature of school administration, how it imposes forms of detention or punishment on students. Hip-hop pedagogy, drawing from, say, the lyrics of political rap song, might ask: What does hip-hop think about these issues? What might it reveal about how students experience them?

How do you feel hip-hop, whether we’re talking about pedagogy or the larger music culture it represents, squares – or not – with the current school system, at least in North America?

FDC: The institution of schooling sees itself as a liberatory practice. That it's a way toward freedom of thought, accessing knowledge, growing and progressing in one's life, having certain educational opportunities. But that's not always how students see schooling. That’s apparent for example when something is not taught in a history class that students discover on their own at the library, which in turn makes students frustrated. They start asking questions about why they aren't learning this in the class. Sometimes there’s anger on the part of students who feel like something is being withheld from them and it pushes them forward in their thinking, expands their imagination.

Hip-hop did that for a lot of young people, particularly in the 1980s and through creating rap about police violence, racism, poverty, and so forth. Today I'm seeing it being used for instructional purposes and to impress on people that there's entire histories that have been withheld from young people and communities. That’s made people generally more curious about why institutions like schools, media, government have withheld the knowledge conveyed by hip-hop. Knowledge that illuminates difficult lived experiences that don’t necessarily mirror or complement mainstream views. You can see how that can become part of a deeper, political conversation, right?

What’s happening here is more than just taking the elements of hip hop – DJing, breakdancing, rapping, graffiti art – and infusing them in a curriculum. That can be a starting point for some educators and certainly each one is going to feel, you know, differently or more comfortable with using hip-hop pedagogy to enter political conversation with students. But I think those teachers who may have a fulsome awareness of what hip-hop is – a practice through which to probe and creatively express dissenting views about the society they live in – will take that opportunity.

Aside from your teaching responsibilities, how else do you see or understand your role within the context of hip-hop pedagogy? I partly ask because I recognize that so much of what you do, when it comes to such pedagogy, starts and remains outside the classroom.

FDC: As a scholar I think my role is more to sit back and observe the process of how hip-hop pedagogy is developing in schools, the form it takes within them over time. In my capacity as the Chief Research Officer at the Hip-Hop Education Center I'm also concerned with the professionalization of the larger field of hip-hop. So, if it is a goal of ours [hip-hop educators], which it is, to bring hip-hop into systems of education – from teaching that lesson about a Tupac rap song to incorporating narratives of lived experience, expressed in hip-hop, into how students learn well – my focus will be on how to give teachers the tools they need to actually implement that in the classroom. How can we establish reliable standards, translatable across different sectors of education, to measure the success of that? How do we make it relatively seamless for teachers to integrate hip-hop at various points of the lessons they deliver?

Artists are also experts on how we can bring hip-hop into the classroom, insofar as they know how to and have succeeded to meaningfully connect with audiences. This has led to people, internationally, who make up those audiences changing their viewpoints, getting people to think about things they previously didn’t consider and learn about the specificities of the world they live in and share with one another. Artists can work in partnership with teachers who understand the broader education system and together produce a curriculum that’s engaging in the classroom context. That’s not simply about presenting students with information they passively absorb.

How accommodating has Canada – where you are – been towards hip-hop?