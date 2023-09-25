Forces of Arab tribes have launched an operation against the YPG/PKK terror group in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor after a two-week lull, according to local sources.

Oppressed by the terrorist group on Monday, local tribes clashed with the YPG/PKK terrorists in the villages of Diban, al-Tayyana and al-Muhammadiya, the sources said.

According to the sources, tribal forces managed to seize control of the villages of Diban, Al Tayyana, and Al Ragheb from the terror group.

"Clashes still continue to rage on between Arab tribal forces and YPG/PKK terrorists," the sources said.

YPG/PKK dispatched many terrorists to the areas of the clashes and imposed a "curfew" on the Arab-predominant villages of Assabha, Al Ibrahiya, Al Busairiya, Al Shahil, and Al Baghuz, the sources said.