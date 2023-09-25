WORLD
Arab tribes resume operation against PKK/YPG in Syria's Deir Ezzor
The local tribes cleared about 33 villages of terrorists in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, Al Hasakah and areas in Manbij and Aleppo during operations between the end of August and mid-September.
Clashes between tribal forces and YPG/PKK terrorists, starts on Monday in the villages of Diban, al-Tayyana and al-Muhammadiya./ Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
September 25, 2023

Forces of Arab tribes have launched an operation against the YPG/PKK terror group in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor after a two-week lull, according to local sources.

Oppressed by the terrorist group on Monday, local tribes clashed with the YPG/PKK terrorists in the villages of Diban, al-Tayyana and al-Muhammadiya, the sources said.

According to the sources, tribal forces managed to seize control of the villages of Diban, Al Tayyana, and Al Ragheb from the terror group.

"Clashes still continue to rage on between Arab tribal forces and YPG/PKK terrorists," the sources said.

YPG/PKK dispatched many terrorists to the areas of the clashes and imposed a "curfew" on the Arab-predominant villages of Assabha, Al Ibrahiya, Al Busairiya, Al Shahil, and Al Baghuz, the sources said.

Clashes between PKK, Arab tribes: What is happening in Syria's Deir Ezzor?
The local tribes were able to clear about 33 villages of terrorists in the provinces of Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, Al-Hasakah, and areas in Manbij and Aleppo during operations carried out from August 27 to September 13, 2023.

The tribal forces, however, later withdrew from the villages to prevent civilian casualties from YPG/PKK attacks and agreed to negotiate with the US forces who play a mediation role in the region.

The population of Deir Ezzor, which the terror group occupied under the pretext of fighting Daesh with the support of the US military, are Arabs.

The YPG/PKK is also forcibly recruiting Arabs and children in the regions it occupies, as documented by reports by the UN and human rights groups.

The terror group generates income by selling oil to Damascus through smugglers from seized oil wells in the region, despite US sanctions. While the YPG/PKK uses the income for its purposes, residents in the region are deprived of local services and much-needed aid.

