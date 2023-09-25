Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party and affiliated groups were behind most hate speech events against Muslims in the first half of the year, according to a report which flagged the "escalating trend" since Modi rose to power in 2014.

Around 80 percent of the 255 recorded incidents of hate speech against Muslims took place in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bloomberg reported citing a report released on Monday by Hindutva Watch, a DC-based research group that tracks hate speech and crime against minorities in India.

Under the BJP, India's Muslim population has faced bias and religious persecution, which critics say is aiming to marginalise Muslims and transform India into a Hindu-dominated nation.

This report is the first of its kind to record instances of anti-Muslim speech after India's crime bureau discontinued collecting hate crime data in 2017.

Hindutva Watch relied on online open-source information to accumulate data and then used the data scrapping techniques to locate verified videos of hate crimes. The team then conducted in-depth investigations with the help of journalists and researchers, as outlined in their methodology explanation.

The report saw more than half of the documented incidents this year were conducted by the ruling BJP and affiliates including the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Sakal Hindu Samaj.

Related India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit

'Hate-filled and sexist speech'

Those groups have links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, the far-right ideological mentor of (BJP), which was inspired by the Nazis in Germany.

The secretive militia group formed in 1925 aims to create an ethnic Hindu state. It was briefly banned in 1948 after one of its members was suspected of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi, India’s independence movement from the British.