WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali's junta delays February presidential election
Mali's ruling junta announces a delay in the presidential election, originally slated for February 2024, due to technical reasons, including issues tied to the new constitution and electoral lists.
Mali's junta delays February presidential election
Authorities are also refusing to organise legislative elections, initially scheduled for the end of 2023, before the presidential election. / Others
Sena SerimSena Serim
September 25, 2023

Mali's ruling junta has announced a delay to a presidential election scheduled for February that was aimed at returning civilian leaders to power in the coup-hit West African nation.

The two rounds of voting -initially set for February 4 and 18, 2024 - "will be slightly postponed for technical reasons", government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement read out to reporters.

Those reasons include issues linked to the adoption this year of a new constitution and a review of the electoral lists, he said.

He also cited a dispute with the French company Idemia, which the junta says is involved in the census process.

"The new dates for the presidential election will be communicated later," Maiga said.

RelatedMali's junta slams new sanctions by West African bloc

Another delay

RECOMMENDED

Authorities are also refusing to organise legislative elections, initially scheduled for the end of 2023, before the presidential election.

The junta "has decided to organise, exclusively, the presidential election", the statement said.

Other elections will be held on a schedule "established by the new authorities, under the directives of the new president".

The postponement is yet another delay to the junta's schedule for handing back power to elected civilians.

RelatedMali warns UN of 'serious consequences' over military intervention in Niger
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia