Outbreaks of dengue fever and acute watery diarrhoea have "killed hundreds" in war-torn Sudan, medics have reported, warning of "catastrophic spreads" that could overwhelm the country's decimated health system.

In a statement on Monday, the Sudanese doctors' union warned that the health situation in the southeastern state of Gedaref, on the border with Ethiopia, "is deteriorating at a horrific rate", with thousands infected with dengue fever.

Although Gedaref has been spared the direct effects of the brutal war between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), it has nonetheless been impacted by mass displacement and other humanitarian crises.

More than five months into the war, 80 percent of the hospitals in Sudan are out of service, according to the United Nations.

'The fragile healthcare system'

Even before the war, the fragile healthcare system struggled to contain the annual disease outbreaks that accompany the country's rainy season starting in June, including malaria - endemic in Sudan - and dengue fever.

This year, with Gedaref hosting upwards of 250,000 internally displaced persons according to the UN, the situation is much worse.

"The hospital's beds are all full, but the cases keep coming in, particularly children," a medical source told AFP from Gedaref Hospital, requesting anonymity out of concern for his safety.

"But the number of those receiving treatment at home are much more than those at the hospital," he said.