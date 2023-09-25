WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bahrain soldiers killed in Houthi drone attack near Saudi-Yemen border: army
The incident occurred as Saudi Arabia is pushing for a durable ceasefire nearly a year and a half after agreeing to a truce with the Houthis that has largely held despite officially expiring last October.
Bahrain soldiers killed in Houthi drone attack near Saudi-Yemen border: army
Bahrain was one of several countries that contributed troops to the coalition mobilised by Saudi Arabia. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Sena SerimSena Serim
September 25, 2023

Two members of Bahrain's army have been killed and others injured in a Houthi drone attack during a deployment in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, the state news agency has quoted the Bahraini army as saying.

"This terrorist attack was carried out by the Houthis drones on the positions of the Bahraini duty force stationed at the southern border on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, despite the cessation of military operations between the parties to the war in Yemen," the Bahraini statement said on Monday.

There was no mention of any attack from the media and social media operations run by the Houthis, whose negotiators this month held talks with Saudi officials on a potential agreement paving the way to an end to the conflict in Yemen.

RECOMMENDED

The Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left 80 percent of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.

RelatedHouthis parade military strength in Yemen's capital Sanaa
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia